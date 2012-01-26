The Fourth Uncut Playlist Of 2012

A long list this week, reflecting perhaps a certain current fixation on the work of Julia Holter and Elephant Micah.

Couple of other notes. Lubomyr Melnyk is purportedly the world’s fastest pianist, and is playing tonight at Café Oto: wish I could be there. And Lightships is the solo album by Gerard Love from Teenage Fanclub that he seems to have been loosely promising for the best part of two decades. That one’s just arrived, and I need to play it some more.

1 Disappears – Pre Language (Kranky)

2 Elephant Micah – Louder Than Thou (Product Of Palmyra)

3 Grimes – Visions (4AD)

4 Richard James – Pictures In The Morning (Gwymon)

5 Jozef Van Wissem & Jim Jarmusch – Concerning The Entrance Into Eternity (Important)

6 James Blackshaw – Love Is The Plan, The Plan Is Death (Important)

7 Orbital – Wonky (?)

8 Michael Kiwanuka – Home Again (Polydor)

9 Julia Holter – Ekstasis (RVNG INTL)

10 Julia Holter – Tragedy (Leaving)

11 Elephant Micah – Echoer’s Intent (Product Of Palmyra)

12 Black Dice – Mr Impossible (Domino)

13 Matthew Bourne – The Montauk Variations (Leaf)

14 Oren Ambarchi – Audience of One (Touch)

15 Various Artists – Tally Ho: Flying Nun’s Greatest Bits (Flying Nun)

16 Lubomyr Melnyk – The Voice of Trees (Hinterzimmer)

17 Robert Turman – Flux (Spectrum Spools)

18 The Dirty Three – Toward The Low Sun (Bella Union)

19 WhoMadeWho – Brighter (Kompakt)

20 Esperanza Spalding – Radio Music Society (Decca)

21 Lightships – Electric Cables (Geographic)

