Uncut’s Ten Favourite Things At Latitude On Friday

So after much heated debate, here are our favourite things from the first day at the Uncut-sponsored Latitude Festival:

1 SUNSHINE!



Quite a lot of it! Especially appreciated by our photographer Andy, still traumatised by Glasto and T In The Park.

2 TINARIWEN



It’s the Malian desert blues band it’s OK for rock fans to like! Hit of the day on the Uncut Stage.

3 THE SUNRISE STAGE



A secluded woodland glade, hosting everything from hairy folk to Nu-Rave. Is this the most idyllic festival hang-out we’ve found in years?

4 THE SPEED DATING HUT



Lovelorn at Latitude? Why not sit in a small tent with some putative special friends? Bonner says he’s going to have a go on Saturday.

5 NELS CLINE



Latitude’s superstar guitar hero, shredding it up in every song Wilco played. However did Tweedy manage without him?

6 WAITER SERVICE IN THE MAIN FIELD



Pint of lager brought to your table, sir? How tremendously civilized.

7 CHILDREN IN WHEELBARROWS



Why didn’t we think of that?

8 THE WASP’S NEST BY THE UNCUT STAGE



Not only do we provide an excellent line-up of bands, but also some very good opportunities for nature study.

9 ROMEO MAGIC NUMBER GUESTING WITH MIDLAKE



It’s a harmonious soft-rock love-in!

10 GONDOLA RIDES ON THE LAKE



Cruise past the multi-coloured sheep in style.