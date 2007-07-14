Uncut’s Ten Favourite Things At Latitude On Friday

So after much heated debate, here are our favourite things from the first day at the Uncut-sponsored Latitude Festival:
1 SUNSHINE!
Quite a lot of it! Especially appreciated by our photographer Andy, still traumatised by Glasto and T In The Park.
2 TINARIWEN
It’s the Malian desert blues band it’s OK for rock fans to like! Hit of the day on the Uncut Stage.
3 THE SUNRISE STAGE
A secluded woodland glade, hosting everything from hairy folk to Nu-Rave. Is this the most idyllic festival hang-out we’ve found in years?
4 THE SPEED DATING HUT
Lovelorn at Latitude? Why not sit in a small tent with some putative special friends? Bonner says he’s going to have a go on Saturday.
5 NELS CLINE
Latitude’s superstar guitar hero, shredding it up in every song Wilco played. However did Tweedy manage without him?
6 WAITER SERVICE IN THE MAIN FIELD
Pint of lager brought to your table, sir? How tremendously civilized.
7 CHILDREN IN WHEELBARROWS
Why didn’t we think of that?
8 THE WASP’S NEST BY THE UNCUT STAGE
Not only do we provide an excellent line-up of bands, but also some very good opportunities for nature study.
9 ROMEO MAGIC NUMBER GUESTING WITH MIDLAKE
It’s a harmonious soft-rock love-in!
10 GONDOLA RIDES ON THE LAKE
Cruise past the multi-coloured sheep in style.