Uncut at the Great Escape 2013

The full line-up for this year’s Great Escape festival in Brighton was announced today and along with it the line-up for the Uncut Stage at the Pavilion Theatre, where we’ll be hosting three nights of great music from May 16-May 18, with four bands each night. It’s probably our strongest-ever Great Escape bill and includes several of my own current favourites, among them Phosphorescent, Allah-Las, Lord Huron and Mikal Cronin, although there’s no one I’d really want to miss.
If you’re down in Brighton for the festival, we hope you’ll make it along to at least one of these shows. As ever it will be good to meet you.
If you’ve missed the announcement elsewhere, here’s the full lowdown on the Uncut stage.
Thursday, May 16
Phosphorescent
Lord Huron
Dean McFee
Red River Dialect
Friday, May 17
Mikal Cronin
Allah-Las
Charlie Boyer & The Voyeurs
C Joynes
Saturday, May 18
Woods
White Fence
Mary Epworth
The Strypes
And as a preview/taster of what to expect, here are some typical recent performances by some of the acts who’ll be at the Pavilion.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0ybgQ0ARBo
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=co-qxu7DnMc
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1ryO4c_94w
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9lv__IU_18
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_26dW56_Gw
Phosphorescent pic: Pieter M Van Hattem