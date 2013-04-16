Uncut at the Great Escape 2013

The full line-up for this year’s Great Escape festival in Brighton was announced today and along with it the line-up for the Uncut Stage at the Pavilion Theatre, where we’ll be hosting three nights of great music from May 16-May 18, with four bands each night. It’s probably our strongest-ever Great Escape bill and includes several of my own current favourites, among them Phosphorescent, Allah-Las, Lord Huron and Mikal Cronin, although there’s no one I’d really want to miss.

If you’re down in Brighton for the festival, we hope you’ll make it along to at least one of these shows. As ever it will be good to meet you.

If you’ve missed the announcement elsewhere, here’s the full lowdown on the Uncut stage.

Thursday, May 16



Phosphorescent



Lord Huron



Dean McFee



Red River Dialect

Friday, May 17



Mikal Cronin



Allah-Las



Charlie Boyer & The Voyeurs



C Joynes

Saturday, May 18



Woods



White Fence



Mary Epworth



The Strypes

And as a preview/taster of what to expect, here are some typical recent performances by some of the acts who’ll be at the Pavilion.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0ybgQ0ARBo

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=co-qxu7DnMc

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1ryO4c_94w

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9lv__IU_18

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_26dW56_Gw

Phosphorescent pic: Pieter M Van Hattem