Uncut’s 20 Best Films Of 2014…

Here, for your consideration, is Uncut's list of the 20 Best Films Of 2014. If you're interested in the administrative aspect of this list, it was voted for by a shadowy cabal of Uncut staffers, writers and a few trusted confidants. It broadly dovetails with my own personal Top 20, though I think the film that's stuck with me most throughout the year is the wonderfully strange Under The Skin. But I won't detain you further. Have a great Christmas and New Year, by the way: see you in 2015.

20. 12 Years A Slave

19. Locke

18. Leviathan

17. Blue Ruin

16. Only Lovers Left Alive

15. Starred Up

14. The Possibilities Are Endless

13. Nightcrawler

12. American Hustle

11. Her

10. Dallas Buyer’s Club

9. Calvary

8. ‘71

7. 20,000 Days On Earth

6. Boyhood

5. Mr Turner

4. The Wolf Of Wall Street

3. Under The Skin

2. Inside Llewyn Davis

1. The Grand Budapest Hotel

