The Skids recall ‘Into The Valley’: “There was never a plan”

“Because of my health problems, I never expected to be here for long,” says Richard Jobson. “You start to think, ‘Well, I’d better have the best experience I can possibly have out of this.’ That’s what The Skids’ live performances were imbued with.” Before the band were formed, however, when he was 16, Jobson condensed his intense worldview into a poem inspired by death, Tennyson’s “The charge Of The Light Brigade” and the brutal experiences of friends who had served in Northern Ireland. “Tennyson’s poem had all the things you love as a young guy – heroism and tragedy and loss,” says Jobson, as he and the skids prepare to return for a 40th- anniversary tour. “They were the very same qualities I tried to imbue in what was to become ‘Into The Valley’.”

With the poem set to an unforgettable riff from late guitarist Stuart Adamson, The Skids channeled their Scottish art-punk into something more sophisticated, anthemic and ambitious. “To my mind, there’s still no other band that sounds like the skids,” says bassist Bill Simpson. “We were still young, but we began to get into how things would evolve in the studio.” Despite disagreements over production, which led Adamson to return to Scotland before their debut album, Scared To Dance, had been finished, 1979’s “Into The Valley” became their highest-charting single and took the group from Dunfermline to Top Of The Pops and beyond. “I’m recording again for the first time in however many years,” adds Jobson. “Working with Youth and producing this new Skids album has been amazing. We’ve managed to capture the energy and essence of what was then and bring it into a modern context. ‘Into The Valley’, ‘The Saints Are Coming’, ‘Masquerade’, these were all about the same things, and now I’m singing about them again today… Our daily diary of horror in 2017.” _____________________