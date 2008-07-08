Countdown to Latitude: Bill Bailey

Coming to you live from Mars, the sci-fi loving Never Mind The Buzzcocks team captain will be dispensing more of his unique brand of humour in the Comedy Area. Bailey will doubtless be one of Latitude’s highlights – his fantastic sets usually feature surreal, digressive routines covering everything from Star Trek to otters.

Coming to you live from Mars, the sci-fi loving Never Mind The Buzzcocks team captain will be dispensing more of his unique brand of humour in the Comedy Area. Bailey will doubtless be one of Latitude’s highlights – his fantastic sets usually feature surreal, digressive routines covering everything from Star Trek to otters.

You could reasonably expect some musical interludes – he’s an accomplished pianist and guitarist as well as a brilliant comedian – and possibly even an appearance from his Kraftwerk tribute band, Augenblick. He might also even be able to shed some light on the flurry of recent internet speculation that he’s been cast in the forthcoming The Hobbit movie – playing, of all things, a dwarf.

Whatever, Bailey’s peculiar brand of psychedelic comedy madness feels a remarkably natural fit among the pear cider and painted sheep.