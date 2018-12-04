The 34th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2018

Michael Chapman! Sade! Guided By Voices! And more...

1.

MICHAEL CHAPMAN

“It’s Too Late”

(Paradise Of Bachelors)

2.

SADE

“The Big Unknown”

(Sony)

3.

NORAH JONES

“Wintertime”

(Capitol Records)

4.

CORNELIA MURR

“Tokyo Kyoto”

(Autumn Tone Records)

5.

IAN DANIEL KEHOE

“Secret Republic”

(Tin Angel Records)

6.

DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS

“Don’t You Know [feat. Aaron Frazer”

(Dead Oceans/Colemine Records)

7.

YOLA

“Ride In The Country”

(Easy Eye Sound)

8.

THE DECEMBERISTS

“Traveling On”

(Rough Trade)

9.

ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER

“Last Known Image Of A Song [Ryuichi Sakamoto remix]

(Warp)

10.

GUIDED BY VOICES

“My Angel”

(www.RockathonRecords.com)

11.

CAT POWER

“What The World Needs Now”

(Domino Records)

12.

DANIEL KNOX

“The Poisoner [feat. Nina Nastasia]”

(H.P. Johnson Presents)

