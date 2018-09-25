The 31st Uncut new music playlist of 2018

Highlights from the Uncut office stereo this week

Aaaaaand… here we go. A ton of good stuff, I think; Jeff Tweedy (twice), Ryley Walker (that guy!), Dead Can Dance and Lana Del Ray but a couple of newish ones – to me, at any rate – Soap&Skin and Cornelia Murr.

1.

NORAH JONES & JEFF TWEEDY

“A Song With No Name”

(Capitol Records)

2.

LANA DEL RAY

“Mariners Apartment Complex”

(Interscope)

3.

CORNELIA MURR

“Man On My Mind”

(Autumn Tone)

4.

JULIA HOLTER

“I Shall Love 2”

(Domino)

5.

SOAP&SKIN

“Italy/(This Is) Water”

(Play It Again Sam)

6.

DEAD CAN DANCE

“The Mountain”

(Play It Again Sam)

7.

JOHN CARPENTER

“The Shape Returns”

(Sacred Bones)

8.

ROSEANNE CASH

“She Remembers Everything” [feat. Sam Phillips]

(Capitol Records)

9.

CONNAN MOCKASIN

“Charlotte’s Thong”

(Mexican Summer)

10.

OHTIS

“Runnin’”

(Full Time Hobby)

11.

RYLEY WALKER

“Busted Stuff”

(Dead Oceans)

12.

JEFF TWEEDY

“Some Birds”

(dBpm Records)

