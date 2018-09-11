The 30th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

The in-sounds from the Uncut office stereo

Continuing on from last week’s playlist, there’s a lot of ambient, experimental drones here – courtesy William Basinski and Lawrence English, Janek Schaefer and Joseph Shabason – alongside Mercury Rev’s tremendous Harmony Rockets project and other fine new music from David Crosby, Kurt Vile and Phosphorescent.

1.

WILLIAM BASINSKI & LAWRENCE ENGLISH

“Selva Oscura [Edit]”

(Temporary Residence Ltd)

2.

JANEK SCHAEFER

“What Light There Is Tells Us Nothing [For Robert Wyatt]”

(Temporary Residence Ltd)

3.

KELLY MORAN

“Helix [Edit]”

(Warp)

4.

CLARK

“Piano E.C.S.T”

(Warp)

5.

JOSEPH SHABASON

“Forest Run”

(Western Vinyl)

6.

HARMONY ROCKETS WITH PETER WALKER

“Atropos”

(Tompkins Square)

7.

DAVID CROSBY

“Glory”

(BMG)

8.

KURT VILE

“Bassackwards”

(Matador)

9.

PHOSPHORESCENT

“Christmas Down Under”

(Dead Oceans)

10.

VERA SOLA

“The Colony”

(Spectragraphic Records)

11.

ANA DA SILVA & PHEW

“Dark But Bright”

(shouting out loud!)

12.

BAXTER DURY, ETIENNE DE CRÉCY & DELILAH HOLLIDAY

“White Coats”

(Heavenly Records)

