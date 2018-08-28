The 28th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

Hot off the Uncut turntable/streaming services...

Busy week, so I’ll be brief. Strong returning favourites – Low, J Mascis, Bill Ryder-Jones – plus some new-to-me current faves including Kikagaku Moyo (Japanese psych!), Eliza Blue (featuring a familiar face on acoustic duties…) and Sea Lion (Scandi folk!). Enjoy…

1.

BOYGENIUS

“Me & My Dog”

(Matador)

2.

LOW

“Disarray”

(Sub Pop)

3.

LAURA GIBSON

“Tenderness”

(City Slang)

4.

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS

“La Marcheuse”

(Because Music)

5.

JOHN HULBERT

“After The Storm”

(Tompkins Square)

<a href="http://tompkinssquare.bandcamp.com/album/leap-frog">Leap Frog by John Hulburt</a>

6.

EXPLODED VIEW

“Sleepers”

(Sacred Bones)

7.

SEA LION

“Suburban Skies”

(Adore Music)

8.

KIKAGAKU MOYO

“Dripping Sun”

(Guruguru Brain)

<a href="http://kikagakumoyoggb.bandcamp.com/album/masana-temples">Masana Temples by Kikagaku Moyo/幾何学模様</a>

9.

IAN SVENONIUS

“Bodysnatcher”

(Merge)

10.

BILL RYDER-JONES

“Mither”

(Domino)

11.

J MASCIS

“See You At The Movies”

(Sub Pop)

12.

ELIZA BLUE

“Song Without Words”

(www.elizabluemusic.com)