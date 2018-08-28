The 28th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

Hot off the Uncut turntable/streaming services...
Busy week, so I’ll be brief. Strong returning favourites – Low, J Mascis, Bill Ryder-Jones – plus some new-to-me current faves including Kikagaku Moyo (Japanese psych!), Eliza Blue (featuring a familiar face on acoustic duties…) and Sea Lion (Scandi folk!). Enjoy…
1.
BOYGENIUS
“Me & My Dog”
(Matador)
2.
LOW
“Disarray”
(Sub Pop)
3.
LAURA GIBSON
“Tenderness”
(City Slang)
4.
CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS
“La Marcheuse”
(Because Music)
5.
JOHN HULBERT
“After The Storm”
(Tompkins Square)
6.
EXPLODED VIEW
“Sleepers”
(Sacred Bones)
7.
SEA LION
“Suburban Skies”
(Adore Music)
8.
KIKAGAKU MOYO
“Dripping Sun”
(Guruguru Brain)
9.
IAN SVENONIUS
“Bodysnatcher”
(Merge)
10.
BILL RYDER-JONES
“Mither”
(Domino)
11.
J MASCIS
“See You At The Movies”
(Sub Pop)
12.
ELIZA BLUE
“Song Without Words”
(www.elizabluemusic.com)