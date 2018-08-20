The 27th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

Cat Power! Kurt Vile! Connan Mockasin! Plus!

Back from a week’s holiday and pleased to see there’s a ton of stuff to catch up with. I’ve been playing the Connan Mockasin album almost daily for a while now, so pleased I can finally include it in the Playlist. Same with the Cat Power album, which is a commendably low-key return to form. Anyway, there’s plenty to enjoy, I think. And if you’ve not already checked out our latest issue – Hendrix on the cover – you can buy a copy online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner

1.

CAT POWER

“Woman” [feat Lana Del Ray]

(Domino)

2.

CONNAN MOCKASIN

“Con Con Was Impatient”

(Mexican Summer)

3.

KURT VILE

“Loading Zones”

(Matador)

4.

PENELOPE TRAPPES

“Carry Me”

(Houndstooth)

Penelope Two by Penelope Trappes

5.

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA

“Cumbé”

(Rubyworks/ATO Records)

6.

TOMBERLIN

“Any Other Way”

(Saddle Creek)

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

7.

TWO MEDICINE

“Gold”

(Bella Union)

8.

CALVIN JOHNSON

“Kiss Me Sweetly” [Feat Michelle Branch]

(K Records)

9.

YOU TELL ME

“Clarion Call”

(Memphis Industries)

10.

GEORGE CLANTON

“Dumb”

(100% Electronica)

11.

TONY JOE WHITE

“Cool Town Woman”

(Yep Roc)

12.

VILLAGERS

“Fool”

(Domino)

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The October 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Jimi Hendrix on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Spiritualized, Aretha Franklin, Richard Thompson, Soft Cell, Pink Floyd, Candi Staton, Garcia Peoples, Beach Boys, Mudhoney, Big Red Machine and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Beak>, Low, Christine And The Queens, Marissa Nadler and Eric Bachman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.