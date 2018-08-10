The 26th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

Here: the latest outpourings from the Uncut office stereo

Something calm (ish) to end the week; some beautiful work from Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker and the brackish folk of Mountain Man’s Amelia Meath, Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, and Molly Sarlé, as well as the witchy charms of Vera Sola. Some choons, too, thanks to returning Aphex, Lindstrøm and Mount Kimbie.

Anyway, have a good weekend – we’re back next week a new issue.

More of that soon…

1.

ADRIANNE LENKER

“abysskiss”

(Saddle Creek)

2.

MOUNTAIN MAN

“Rang Tang Ring Toon”

(Bella Union)

3.

MATTHEW DEAR

“Bunny’s Dream”

(Ghostly International)

4.

APHEX TWIN

“T69 Collapse”

(Warp)

5.

MOUNT KIMBIE

“Southgate”

(K7 Records)

6.

LINDSTRØM

“Blinded By The LEDs”

(Feedelity Recordings/Smalltown Supersound)

7.

ALYNDA SEGARRA

“Dunken Angel”

(Light In The Attic)

8.

BIG RED MACHINE

“I Won’t Run From It”

(Jagjaguwar)

9.

JERRY PAPER

“Grey Area”

(Stones Throw)

10.

VERA SOLA

“Small Minds”

(Spectraphonic Records)

11.

TUNE-YARDS + MOORS

“Mango”

(4AD)

12.

RESOUND

“I Will Always Love You”

(Spacebomb)

