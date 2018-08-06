The 25th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

The best of the week's new music

Apologies for the brevity this week – we’re in the thick of deadlines. A lot to enjoy here, not least Moses Sumney’s superb protest number “Rank & File”, some fierce punk rock from Ty Segall’s GØGGS, wyrd jams from The Myrrors and sunshine vibes from Jungle. See you back here tomorrow to unveil the latest from the Uncut family…

Don’t forget you can get the current issue of Uncut sent to you FOR FREE directly at home: here’s how

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner

1.

MOSES SUMNEY

“Rank & File”

(Jagjaguwar)

2.

PHOSPHORESCENT

“New Birth In New England”

(Dead Oceans)

3.

GØGGS

“Pre-Strike Sweep”

(In The Red Records)

4.

WEAK SIGNAL

“LP1”

(via Bandcamp)

<a href="http://weareweaksignal.bandcamp.com/album/lp1">LP1 by WEAK SIGNAL</a>

5.

DONNY McCASLIN

“Club Kidd”

(Motema Music LLC)

6.

BLACK BELT EAGLE SCOUT

“Soft Stud”

(Saddle Creek)

7.

NENEH CHERRY

“Kong”

(Smalltown Supersound)

8.

HAMISH KILGOUR

“Flip-Top Suitcase”

(Ba Da Bing Records)

<a href="http://badabingrecords.bandcamp.com/album/finklestein">Finklestein by Hamish Kilgour</a>

9.

THE MYRRORS

“The Blood That Runs The Border”

(Beyond Beyond Is Beyond)

<a href="http://themyrrors.bandcamp.com/album/borderlands">Borderlands by The Myrrors</a>

10.

KIKI PAU

“Leaves”

(Beyond Beyond Is Beyond)

<a href="http://kikipaubbib.bandcamp.com/album/hiisi-pre-order">Hiisi (PRE-ORDER) by Kiki Pau</a>

11.

ERIC BACHMANN

“Jaded Lover, Shady Drifter”

(Merge)

12.

JUNGLE

“Happy Man”

(XL)

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Rod Stewart on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Pixies, The Byrds, Jess Williamson, Liverpool’s post-punk scene, Sly Stone, Gruff Rhys, White Denim, Beth Orton, Mary Lattimore and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Oh Sees, Cowboy Junkies, Elephant Micah, Papa M and Odetta Hartman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.