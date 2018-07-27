The 24th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

This week's curated offerings from the Uncut stereo

A strong week for forthcomings – some rain, too – in particular Nathan Bowles’ spiralling banjo music, the return of Chicago’s mighty Cave and Circuit Des Yeux’ reinterpretation of Catherine Ribeiro + Alpes’s witchy psych-folk. Some other returning favourites include Elvis Costello and Bryce Dessner, whose soothing windchime composition will hopefully keep you cool as the heat continues…

1.

NATHAN BOWLES

“The Road Reversed”

(Paradise Of Bachelors)

<a href="http://nathanbowles.bandcamp.com/album/plainly-mistaken">Plainly Mistaken by Nathan Bowles</a>

2.

BRYCE DESSNER

“Music For Chimes”

(Pickup Music Project)

3.

CAVE

“San Yago”

(Drag City)

4.

CIRCUIT DES YEUX

“Soeur De Race”

(Mexican Summer)

5.

THE HOLYDRUG COUPLE

“I’ll Only Say This”

(Sacred Bones)

<a href="http://theholydrugcouple.bandcamp.com/album/hyper-super-mega">Hyper Super Mega by The Holydrug Couple</a>

6.

MOLLY BURCH

“Wild”

(Captured Tracks)

7.

LFZ

“Name Plus Focus”

(Castle Face Records)

<a href="http://lfzunlimited.bandcamp.com/album/name-plus-focus">Name Plus Focus by LFZ</a>

8.

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS

“Unwanted Number”

(Concord)

9.

ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO

“Sonica USA”

(Yep Roc)

10.

NORMAN WESTBERG

“Soothe The String”

(Room 40)

<a href="http://room40.bandcamp.com/album/after-vacation">After Vacation by Norman Westberg</a>

11.

DAWN & DUPREE

“California Worryin’”

(Keeled Scales)

12.

FRONTPERSON

“Tick-Tock”

(Oscar Street Records)

13.

CORNERSHOP

“Double Denim”

(Ample Play Records)

14.

YOKO ONO

“Warzone”

(Chimera Music)

