The 22nd Uncut new music playlist of 2018

The best sounds from the Uncut stereo to ease you through the heat and the football...

Splendid start to the day with the arrival of Boz Scaggs’ cover of “On The Beach”, complete with Jim Keltner on drums. There’s a lot else besides we’ve enjoyed this week in the office – The Other Years, Szun Waves and Thousand Foot Whale Claw. A couple of other things on the horizon I can’t quite share yet, but suffice to say there’s some excellent new music to come in the next few months.

1.

MICHAEL NAU & THE MIGHTY THREAD

“Less Than Positive”

(Full Time Hobby)

2.

MARC RIBOT

“Srinivas” [feat. Steve Earle ad Tift Merritt]

(ANTI)

3.

EXPLODED VIEW

“Raven Raven”

(Sacred Bones Records)

4.

ODETTA HARTMAN

“Misery”

(Memphis Industries)

<a href="http://odettahartman.bandcamp.com/album/old-rockhounds-never-die">Old Rockhounds Never Die by Odetta Hartman</a>

5.

TANUKICHAN

“Natural”

(Company)

6.

THE OTHER YEARS

“Red Tailed Hawk”

(via Bandcamp)

<a href="http://theotheryears.bandcamp.com/album/september-ep">September EP by The Other Years</a>

7.

BOZ SCAGGS

“On The Beach”

(Concord)

8.

THOUSAND FOOT WHALE CLAW

“No Kingdom”

(Holodeck)

<a href="http://holodeckrecords.bandcamp.com/album/black-hole-party-hd040">Black Hole Party (HD040) by Thousand Foot Whale Claw</a>

9.

KIRAN LEONARD

“Paralysed Force”

(Moshi Moshi)

10.

MARISSA NADLER

“For My Crimes”

(Bella Union)

<a href="http://marissanadler.bandcamp.com/album/for-my-crimes">For My Crimes by Marissa Nadler</a>

11.

SZUN WAVES

“Constellation”

(Leaf)

12.

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS

“Doesn’t Matter”

(Because Music)

