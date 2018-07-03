The 21st Uncut new music playlist of 2018

The latest sounds direct from the Uncut office stereo

A lot to dig into for this playlist. Standouts for me are Beak> at their Motorik best, Elkhorn’s expressive folk/psych-rock – the best 18 minutes and 22 seconds you’ll have this week, I promise – while the first fruits of Brocker Way’s stand-alone Wild Wild Country’s soundtrack finally emerge. Anyway, I’ll let you decide. Meanwhile, before you get stuck in, here’s a gentle reminder that our latest issue is on sale, with Prince on the cover and a lot more besides to enjoy inside. You can read all about it here.

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner

1.

AMY HELM

“This Too Shall Light”

(Yep Roc)

<a href="http://amyhelm.bandcamp.com/album/this-too-shall-light">This Too Shall Light by Amy Helm</a>

2.

BEAK>

“Allé Sauvage” [Live at Invada Studios]

(Invada)

3.

HAIKU SALUT

“Cold To Crack The Stones”

(PRAH Recordings)

4.

ELKHORN

“Lion”

(Eiderdown Records)

<a href="http://eiderdownrecords.bandcamp.com/album/lionfish">Lionfish by Elkhorn</a>

5.

BROCKER WAY

“Church And State”

(Western Vinyl)

6.

AMMAR 08

“Ain Essouda” [feat. Cheb Hassen Tej]

(Glitterbeat Records)

Get Uncut delivered to your door – find out by clicking here!

7.

BELLS ATLAS

“Be Brave”

(via Bandcamp)

<a href="http://bellsatlas.bandcamp.com/album/be-brave">Be Brave by Bells Atlas</a>

8.

CANDI STATON

“Confidence”

(Thirty Tigers/Beracah)

9.

LOUIE ZONG

“Sunlit Shoals”

(via Bandcamp)

<a href="http://louiezong.bandcamp.com/album/beach">beach by Louie Zong</a>

10.

ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE

“Carcassonne”

(Asthmatic Kitty)

11.

GLENN JONES

“The Sunken Amusement Park”

(Thrill Jockey)

12.

THE GOON SAX

“She Knows”

(Wichita Music)

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The August 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Prince on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on John Coltrane, Graham Nash, Cowboy Junkies, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hawkwind, Jennifer Warnes, Teenage Fanclub, David Sylvian, Wilko Johnson and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Israel Nash, Dirty Projectors, Luluc, Ty Segall and White Fence, Nathan Salsburg and Gwenifer Raymond.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.