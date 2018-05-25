The 19th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

The in sounds from way out on the Uncut office stereo

Some strong new music from some old favourites – Weller, Kristin Hersh, Wooden Shjips – while the irresistible rise of John Dwyer’s Thee Oh Sees continues apace. For fresher sounds, though, the Virginia Wing and Leon Vynehall tracks are terrific – as is Jonny Benavidez, whose Chicano Soul should put a spring in your step this Bank Holiday. Keen eyes will note I’ve included Luluc’s “Heist” again this week – I make no apologies as the track is a killer introduction to what I think is one of the best album’s I’ve heard so far this year.

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner

1.

PAUL WELLER

“Aspects”

(Parlophone)

2.

LEON VYNEHALL

“English Oak (Chapter VII)”

(Ninja Tune)

3.

WOODEN SHJIPS

“Already Gone”

(Thrill Jockey)

4.

VIRGINIA WING

“The Second Shift”

(Fire Records)

5.

THEE OH SEES

“Overthrown”

(Castle Face Records)

<a href="http://ohsees.bandcamp.com/track/overthrown">Overthrown by Oh Sees</a>

6.

MOSES SUMNEY, SUFJAN STEVENS

“Make Out In My Car”

(Jagjaguar)

Get Uncut delivered direct to your door – find out how by clicking here!

7.

MARGO PRICE & JACK WHITE

“Honey We Can’t Afford To Look This Cheap”

(Live at the Ryman Auditorium, Nashville)

8.

MICHAEL NAU & THE MIGHTY THREAD

“Less Than Positive”

(Full Time Hobby)

9.

KAADA

“Farewell”

(Mirakel Recordings)

10.

ANDY JENKINS

“Genuine Heart”

(Spacebomb)

11.

ONE ELEVEN HEAVY

“Old Hope Chest”

(Kith & Kin)

12.

KRISTIN HERSH

“LAX”

(Fire)

13.

JONNY BENAVIDEZ

“Let’s Get Together”

(Timmion Records)

14.

LULUC

“Heist”

(Sub Pop)

<a href="http://luluc.bandcamp.com/album/sculptor">Sculptor by Luluc</a>

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The July 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Public Image Ltd on the cover in the UK and Johnny Cash overseas. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with Ray Davies, Father John Misty, Pink Floyd, Mazzy Star, Sleaford Mods, Neko Case and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Father John Misty, Neko Case, Natalie Prass, Melody’s Echo Chamber, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Jon Hassell.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.