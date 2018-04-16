The 15th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

This week's favourites from the Uncut office stereo

1.

KAMASI WASHINGTON

“Fists Of Fury”

(Young Turks)

2.

LUMP

“Curse Of The Contemporary”

(Dead Oceans)

3.

GANG GANG DANCE

“Lotus”

(4AD)

4.

DJ KOZE

“Pick Up”

(Pampa Records)

5.

DEL THE FUNKY HOMOSAPIEN + AMP LIVE

“Wheel of Fortune”

(I.O.T.)

6.

THE TURBANS

“Riders”

(Six Degrees Records)

7.

PRINCESS NOKIA

“Your Eyes Are Bleeding”

(Rough Trade Records)

8.

LEON VYNEHALL

“Envelopes (Chapter VI)

(Ninja Tunes)

9.

JOHNNY MARR

“The Tracers”

(Warners)

10.

JENNY HVAL

“Spells”

(Sacred Bones)

11.

LES HALLES

“Zephyr”

(Not Not Fun)

12.

THE CURE

“Want (Time Mix 2018)”

(UMC)

13.

STUART STAPLES

“Memories Of Love”

(City Slang)

