ZZ Top announce 5xLP box set Cinco No. 2

Compiles the albums Degüello, El Loco, Eliminator, Afterburner and Recycler

ZZ Top have announced the second in their series of career-spanning box sets. Cinco No. 2 covers the period 1979-1990 and contains the albums Degüello, El Loco, Eliminator, Afterburner and Recycler.

Each album will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl and presented in a box inspired by the design of the custom suits made for guitarist Billy F Gibbons by Jaime Castaneda, aka Jaime The Tailor. Audio is sourced from the original masters.

Cinco No. 2 is released on June 1.

