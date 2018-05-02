Yes announce The Steven Wilson Remixes box set

Contains five of their classic early-70s albums on vinyl

To mark their 50th anniversary as a band, Yes have announced that The Steven Wilson Remixes box set will be coming out on June 29.

The set contains five of their classic early-70s albums – The Yes Album (1971), Fragile (1971), Close To The Edge (1972), Tales From Topographic Oceans (1973) and Relayer (1974) – remixed by Steven Wilson. Some of the Steven Wilson remixes have previously been available on CD/DVD/Blu-Ray formats, but this is their first time on vinyl.

The package includes new and reworked artwork by original Yes sleeve designer Roger Dean.

Uncut’s Ultimate Music Guide to Yes, featuring new appraisals of all their albums plus classic interviews from the archives, is on sale now.

