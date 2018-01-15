Yellow Submarine back in cinemas for its 50th anniversary this summer

It's been remastered in 4K, with surround sound

The Beatles‘ Yellow Submarine turns 50 in July. To celebrate, the animated film has been remastered in 4K resolution and surround sound, and will return to UK cinemas on July 8.

Designed by Heinz Edelmann, Yellow Submarine tells the story of how The Beatles rid Pepperland of the evil, music-hating Blue Meanies. It features a tranche of classic Beatles numbers including “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds”, “Nowhere Man” and “All You Need Is Love”.

