Win tickets to see Phil Collins live in Hyde Park

Uncut have a pair of tickets to give away
Phil Collins is performing at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Friday, June 30.
As part of the central London event, Collins will be joined by Blondie, Mike + The Mechanics, Starsailor, The New Power Generation, KC and the Sunshine Band, Chas & Dave, Cats In Space and Al Murray.
We’re delighted to give away ONE pair of tickets to the show.
To be in with a chance of winning, just answer this question correctly:
What is the name of Phil Collins’ debut solo album?
Send your answer along with your name, address and contact telephone number to UncutComp@timeinc.com by noon, Wednesday, June 7.
A winner and a runner-up will be chosen from the correct entries and notified by email. The editor’s decision is final.
The winner’s tickets will be available to collect from our box office on the day.
For more information on the festival and artist updates, visit bst-hydepark.com.
Also on the bill for the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2017 are Green Day, Justin Bieber, The Killers and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.
