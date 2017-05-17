Win tickets to see Phil Collins live in Hyde Park

Uncut have a pair of tickets to give away

Phil Collins is performing at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Friday, June 30.

As part of the central London event, Collins will be joined by Blondie, Mike + The Mechanics, Starsailor, The New Power Generation, KC and the Sunshine Band, Chas & Dave, Cats In Space and Al Murray.

We’re delighted to give away ONE pair of tickets to the show.