Win Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds goodies!

The concert film Distant Sky – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live In Copenhagen is due to hit 500 cinemas worldwide for one night only on April 12.

Recorded at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena in October 2017, Distant Sky captures Cave and the Bad Seeds at their peak, performing tracks from their latest album Skeleton Tree alongside cuts from their peerless back catalogue.

To celebrate this momentous event, we’ve got ONE bundle of Cave goodies to give away.

The bundle contains:

2 x Distant Sky tickets for the April 12 screening (click here for the list of cinemas)

1 Skeleton Tree tote bag

Lovely Creatures badges

1 classic Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album to be selected randomly

A Distant Sky cinema poster

To enter, please answer the following question correctly. One winner will be chosen at random from the Uncut office hat. Entries must be received by Friday, April 6. Please don’t forget to include the cinema where you’d like to see the film.

Question: Who is the current bassist in the Bad Seeds?

Is it: a) Martyn P. Casey, b) Mick Harvey or c) Barry Adamson?

Send your answers to: UncutComp@timeinc.com

You can watch the trailer for Distant Sky here:

The classic album is one of these:

Dig Lazarus Dig CD

The Good Son CD

Lovely Creatures CD

Kicking Against The Pricks CD/DVD

Henry’s Dream CD

No More Shall We Part CD/DVD

Your Funeral… My Trial CD/DVD

The Firstborn Is Dead CD/DVD

From Her To Eternity CD/DVD

Tender Prey CD/DVD

For the full list of cinemas taking part in this special one night only event you can click here.

