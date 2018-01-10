Willie Nelson cancels shows due to illness

He abandoned a concert on Saturday after just one song

Willie Nelson was forced to cut short his concert in San Diego on Saturday after he began suffering from breathing difficulties during the first song, a rendition of “Whiskey River”.

The 84-year-old subsequently cancelled several other shows scheduled for this week, in Palms Springs, Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada. Speaking to The San Diego Union-Tribune, Nelson’s publicist revealed that the musician was suffering from “a bad cold or the flu” and was heading home to Texas to recuperate.

Nelson kicks off another mini-tour with a show in Macon, Georgia, on February 7.

