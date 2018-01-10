Willie Nelson cancels shows due to illness

He abandoned a concert on Saturday after just one song

Willie Nelson was forced to cut short his concert in San Diego on Saturday after he began suffering from breathing difficulties during the first song, a rendition of “Whiskey River”.

The 84-year-old subsequently cancelled several other shows scheduled for this week, in Palms Springs, Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada. Speaking to The San Diego Union-Tribune, Nelson’s publicist revealed that the musician was suffering from “a bad cold or the flu” and was heading home to Texas to recuperate.

Nelson kicks off another mini-tour with a show in Macon, Georgia, on February 7.

The February 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with The Great Lost Venues Of Britain on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there a giant preview of 2018’s key albums plus new interviews with Keith Richards, Buffalo Springfield, Michael McDonald, The Sweet and many more. Our free 15 track-CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.