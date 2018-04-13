Wilko Johnson announces new album, Blow Your Mind

It's his first collection of new material in 30 years

Wilko Johnson’s new album Blow Your Mind will be released by Chess Records on June 15. The collection of new, self-penned material follows 2013’s collaboration with Roger Daltrey, Going Back Home, which reached No. 3 in the UK charts.

Johnson describes Blow Your Mind as “the album I never thought I’d get to write”. The former Dr Feelgood guitarist was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2012 but has now beaten the disease.

“I didn’t know if I’d ever get back into the studio,” adds Johnson. “One of those songs, that’s a reflection of that time, about sitting around the house at night knowing that death’s coming; we’ve recorded it, and it’ll be on the album. It’s actually quite a cheerful one, too!”

The album features Norman Watt Roy on bass and Dylan Howe on drums, and is produced by Dave Eringa. The full tracklisting for Blow Your Mind is as follows:

01. Beauty

02. Blow Your Mind

03. Marijuana

04. Tell Me One More Thing

05. That’s The Way I Love You

06. Low Down

07. Take It Easy

08. I Love The Way You Do

09. It Don’t Have To Give You The Blues

10. Lament

11. Say Goodbye

12. Slamming

