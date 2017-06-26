Wilco play two albums in full at Solid Sound Festival

The marathon set took place in North Adams, MA

Wilco performed two albums in full at their Solid Sound Festival at Mass MoCA in North Adams, MA.

The band had previously held a fan vote to decide which album they would play in full to open the festival on Friday [June 23], with 1996’s Being There emerging as the winner.

For the encore, the band embarked on an unexpected performance of 2002’s Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, which they also played in its entirety.

You can watch a clip of a clip of “Jesus, Etc.” below.

After playing #beinghere in its entirety (by popular fan vote), @wilco surprised everyone at @solidsoundfest by playing #yankeehotelfoxtrot in full! A post shared by WFUV Radio (@wfuv) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Now in its fifth year, Solid Sound Festival also featured performances from Television, Kurt Vile, Kevin Morby, Joan Shelley and more.

