The White Stripes to release deluxe box set of Icky Thump

The coloured double-LP set will be released as part of the Vault subscription series

The White Stripes are to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their 2007 album Icky Thump with a deluxe box set.

Titled Icky Thump X, the coloured double-vinyl set will come with 12″ reissues of the album’s nine B-sides, including alternate versions of album tracks and covers of Hank Williams and Bill Carter and the Rovin Gamblers.

The set will also come with a collection of pre-album demos (“The Red Demos”), a photo book, an art print by album cover designer Rob Jones and decorative pins.

Icky Thump X released as part of Third Man’s Vault subscription series; you can find more information by clicking here.

The August 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring David Bowie on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with The War On Drugs, Steve Earle and Jah Wobble, we countdown Radiohead’s 30 Greatest Songs and remember Gregg Allman. We review Peter Perrett, Afghan Whigs, ZZ Top and Peter Gabriel. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Peter Perrett, Floating Points, Bedouine, Public Service Broadcasting, Broken Social Scene and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.