Watch videos for three songs from Low’s new album, Double Negative

It's out on September 14, followed by new tour dates in October

Low have announced that their new album Double Negative will be released via Sub Pop on September 14.

Watch a ‘video triptych’ for the tracks “Quorum”, “Dancing And Blood” and “Fly”, below:

As with 2015’s Ones And Sixes, Double Negative was produced by BJ Burton at Justin Vernon’s April Base studio in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Low visit the UK next week for shows in Leeds and London, before returning for more dates in October:

Jun. 19 – Leeds, United Kingdom – Brudenell Social

Jun. 20 – London, United Kingdom – Queen Elizabeth Hall (Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival)

Oct. 15 – Bristol, UK – Trinity

Oct. 16 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Cathedral

Oct. 17 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

