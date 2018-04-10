Watch the video for Gruff Rhys’ new song, “Frontier Man”

His fifth solo album Babelsberg is out on June 8

Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys will release his fifth solo album on June 8. Babelsberg finds him backed by the 72-piece BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

You can watch the video for the first single “Frontier Man” below:

The full tracklisting for Babelsberg is as follows:

1. Frontier Man

2. The Club

3. Oh Dear!

4. Limited Edition Hearts

5. Take That Call

6. Drones in the City

7. Negative Vibes

8. Same Old Song

9. Architecture of Amnesia

10. Selfies in the Sunset

Gruff Rhys has announced three special orchestral shows to support the album:

10th June: Cardiff, Millennium Centre (with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales)

12th September: Barbican, London (with the London Contemporary Orchestra)

16th September: RNCM Concert Hall, Manchester (with The Piccadilly Symphony Orchestra)

