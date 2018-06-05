Watch a trailer for Trojan Records documentary, Rudeboy

The film features Lee ‘Scratch' Perry, Ken Boothe, Marcia Griffiths, Pauline Black and more

As part of Trojan Records’ 50th anniversary celebrations, Nicolas Jack Davies has made a documentary film about the pioneering reggae label and the impact of reggae music on British culture in general.

You can watch a trailer for Rudeboy: The Story Of Trojan Records below. The film includes interviews with stars such as Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Ken Boothe, Marcia Griffiths and Pauline Black, alongside dramatised elements.

Rudeboy: The Story Of Trojan Records is due out in the autumn. For more information on Trojan Records’ 50th anniversary plans, including the release of a massive box set and coffee table book, go here.

