Watch the trailer for Nick Cave’s upcoming concert film

Distant Sky to be screened in select cinemas on April 12

As previously reported, Distant Sky: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Live In Copenhagen will be screened in select cinemas for one night only on April 12.

You can now watch the trailer below:

Distant Sky was captured in October at Denmark’s Royal Arena during Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ emotional 2017 world tour.

For the full list of cinemas showing the film along with ticket information, go here.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut.

The April 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Joni Mitchell on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, we pay tribute to Mark E Smith and there are new interviews with The Breeders, Josh T Pearson, Brett Anderson, The Decemberists, Chris Robinson and many more. We also look at the legacy of Rick Hall’s FAME Studios. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Graham Coxon, Gwenno, Guided By Voices, Jonathan Wilson, David Byrne, Tracey Thorn, The Low Anthem and Mélissa Laveaux.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.