Watch a trailer for new Damo Suzuki documentary, Energy

The feature-length story of the Can frontman's battle with cancer is currently crowd-funding

Energy is a new feature-length documentary about former Can frontman Damo Suzuki and his battle with cancer.

The film is currently crowd-funding with a proposed 2019 release date. You can watch the trailer below:

Suzuki was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2014 and the film follows him through several rounds of debilitating treatment as he strives to resume his “never-ending tour” with Damo Suzuki’s Network.

“This documentary is a wonderful story of hope and survival,” says director Michelle Heighway. “It’s a personal portrait of the life and times of a nomad, poet and enigmatic singer on his very inspiring journey.”

