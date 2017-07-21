Watch the trailer for David Gilmour Live At Pompeii

His concert film is released in cinemas on September 29
David Gilmour‘s Live At Pompeii will play in cinemas for one night only on September 13.
The film documents Gilmour’s concerts in the Pompeii amphitheatre on July 7 and 8 2016; 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben’s film Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii.
The film will be screened in 2,000 cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing and will be presented in Dolby Atmos sound. You can find more information by clicking here.
Here’s the trailer:
The film will then be released in a variety of formats on September 29.
2 x CD
Standard package
1 x Blu-ray
Standard package
Pompeii concert 96/24 PCM Stereo & 96/24 DTS MAA
Pompeii Then & Now Documentary
2 x DVD
Standard package
Pompeii concert Stereo PCM, 5.1 Dolby Digital, 5.1 DTS
Pompeii Then & Now Documentary
Blu-ray + CD Deluxe Edition Boxset
2 x CDs
2 x Blu-rays (special packaging)
South America 2015 / Wroclaw 2016 / concert footage / tour documentaries, feature length BBC documentary, photo booklet, Pompeii Guide, 4 x postcards & poster.
Vinyl
Pompeii concert on 4 x LPs
2 x gatefold sleeves / poly liner inner sleeves / booklet / download card / slipcase.
CD TRACK LISTING
CD 1:
5 A.M.
Rattle That Lock
Faces Of Stone
What Do You Want From Me
The Blue
The Great Gig In The Sky
A Boat Lies Waiting
Wish You Were Here
Money
In Any Tongue
High Hopes
One Of These Days
CD 2:
Shine On You Crazy Diamond
Fat Old Sun
Coming Back To Life
On An Island
Today
Sorrow
Run Like Hell
Time / Breathe (In The Air) (reprise)
Comfortably Numb
