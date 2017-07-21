Watch the trailer for David Gilmour Live At Pompeii

His concert film is released in cinemas on September 29

David Gilmour‘s Live At Pompeii will play in cinemas for one night only on September 13.

The film documents Gilmour’s concerts in the Pompeii amphitheatre on July 7 and 8 2016; 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben’s film Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii.

The film will be screened in 2,000 cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing and will be presented in Dolby Atmos sound. You can find more information by clicking here.

Here’s the trailer:

The film will then be released in a variety of formats on September 29.

2 x CD

Standard package

1 x Blu-ray

Standard package

Pompeii concert 96/24 PCM Stereo & 96/24 DTS MAA

Pompeii Then & Now Documentary

2 x DVD

Standard package

Pompeii concert Stereo PCM, 5.1 Dolby Digital, 5.1 DTS

Pompeii Then & Now Documentary

Blu-ray + CD Deluxe Edition Boxset

2 x CDs

2 x Blu-rays (special packaging)

South America 2015 / Wroclaw 2016 / concert footage / tour documentaries, feature length BBC documentary, photo booklet, Pompeii Guide, 4 x postcards & poster.

Vinyl

Pompeii concert on 4 x LPs

2 x gatefold sleeves / poly liner inner sleeves / booklet / download card / slipcase.

CD TRACK LISTING

CD 1:

5 A.M.

Rattle That Lock

Faces Of Stone

What Do You Want From Me

The Blue

The Great Gig In The Sky

A Boat Lies Waiting

Wish You Were Here

Money

In Any Tongue

High Hopes

One Of These Days

CD 2:

Shine On You Crazy Diamond

Fat Old Sun

Coming Back To Life

On An Island

Today

Sorrow

Run Like Hell

Time / Breathe (In The Air) (reprise)

Comfortably Numb

