Watch the trailer for the Arctic Monkeys new album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Arctic Monkeys have unveiled their sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

The album is due for release on May 11 via Domino. Produced by James Ford and Alex Turner, the album was recorded in Los Angeles, Paris and London.

You can watch a trailer for the album below.

The tracklisting for Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is:

Star Treatment

One Point Perspective

American Sports

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Golden Trunks

Four Out Of Five

The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip

Science Fiction

She Looks Like Fun

Batphone

The Ultracheese

The band will be playing headline shows and festivals during the summer, though no UK dates have been announced.

