Watch Tom Waits perform “Respect Yourself” live with Mavis Staples

This was Waits' first live performance in two years

Tom Waits gave his first live performance in two years when he joined Mavis Staples to perform “Respect Yourself“.

The Staple Singers released their version of the song in late 1971.

Waits’ last public performance was on Late Show with David Letterman in May 2015 just before the presenter retired from the show.

The Waits/Staples collaboration took place at a Lagunitas Brewery in California and you can watch it below.

Staples, meanwhile, has been announced as Bob Dylan‘s special guest when he heads out on the next leg of his Never Ending Tour.

