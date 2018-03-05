Watch Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder cover Tom Petty at the Oscars

Sufjan Stevens and St Vincent also performed at the ceremony

At last night’s Oscars bash in Los Angeles (March 4), Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder sung a moving rendition of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ 1999 song “Room At The Top”.

It accompanied the ceremony’s ‘In Memoriam’ segment which paid tribute to the Hollywood stars who died in the last year, including Roger Moore, Harry Dean Stanton and Jonathan Demme. Watch it below:

Sufjan Stevens also performed at the ceremony, performing his Oscar-nominated song “Mystery Of Love” from Call Me By Your Name, flanked by St Vincent and Moses Sumney. Watch that one here:

In the end, “Mystery Of Love” lost out to the Coco track “Remember Me” for Best Original Song. See the full list of Oscar winners here.

