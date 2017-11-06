Watch Paul McCartney and Steve Van Zandt play The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There”

It was "unfinished business", we learn

Paul McCartney joined Steven Van Zandt at London’s Roundhouse on Saturday night [November 4] to cover The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There”.

This was Van Zandt’s first European tour in 25 years for Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul.

The last time McCartney and Van Zandt performed together was during Bruce Springsteen‘s set at Hard Rock Calling in 2012, where the power was unexpectedly shut off due to the council’s curfew.

Saying he wanted to “finish some unfinished business,” Van Zandt invited McCartney onto the stage for “I Saw Her Standing There”.

Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul are also touring Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow and Liverpool, before ending in Newcastle on November 16.

