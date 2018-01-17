Watch Paul McCartney play “Helter Skelter” with Muse

They joined forces at a Stella McCartney fashion launch in LA

Last night (January 16), Muse‘s occasional supergroup Dr. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band played at the launch of Stella McCartney’s new fashion range in Los Angeles.

Stella’s Dad was in attendance, and he joined the band for a raucous run-through of Beatles classic Helter Skelter. Watch the footage of Paul McCartney duetting on the song below:

Just did Macca with Macca #walkinglegend A post shared by Matt Bellamy (@mattbellamy) on Jan 16, 2018 at 9:48pm PST

As well as Muse’s Matt Bellamy and Dom Howard, the supergroup also features Chris Cester from Jet and Sean Payne of The Zutons. Previous guest vocalists have included Miles Kane of The Last Shadow Puppets.

