Watch Patti Smith perform with Bruce Springsteen and Michael Stipe

The trio got together at the premiere of Smith's new Horses film in New York

Last night (April 23) saw the premiere of Steven Sebring’s film documentary Horses: Patti Smith And Her Band at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

After the screening, Smith and her band played a short set, including a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth” dedicated to the Parkland Five gun-control campaigners.

For the encore, she brought out Bruce Springsteen to play “Because The Night”. He was followed by Michael Stipe, who joined them for a rousing version of Smith’s 1988 single “People Have The Power”. You can watch both performances here:

Watch a trailer for Horses: Patti Smith And Her Band below. The film will be available to stream on Apple Music on May 22.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The June 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with the Rolling Stones on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Françoise Hardy, Eric Burdon, James Taylor, Public Enemy, Eleanor Friedberger and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Courtney Barnett, Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Ryley Walker, Beach House, Wand, Simone Felice, Dylan Carson and The Sea And Cake.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.