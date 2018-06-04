Watch Nick Cave duet with Kylie Minogue at All Points East

The Bad Seeds' London festival set ends with a massive stage invasion

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds played a triumphant set to close the All Points East festival in London’s Victoria Park last night (June 3).

Highlights included a guest appearance from Kylie Minogue, singing her part on “Where The Wild Roses Grow”. Watch footage of that below:

The Bad Seeds’ career-spanning performance concluded with a massive stage invasion. Peruse the full set list below:

Jesus Alone

Magneto

Do You Love Me?

From Her to Eternity

Loverman

Red Right Hand

Come Into My Sleep

Into My Arms

Girl in Amber

Where the Wild Roses Grow

Jubilee Street

Deanna

Stagger Lee

Push the Sky Away

