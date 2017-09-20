Watch a new video for Leonard Cohen’s “Leaving The Table”

His son, Adam, has also announced a tribute concert

A new animated video has been released for Leonard Cohen‘s song, “Leaving The Table“.

The song appeared on Cohen’s final album, You Want it Darker.

The video premiered during the ceremony for the 2017 Polaris Prize, Canada’s top music award, for which Cohen’s You Want It Darker was nominated.

On November 6, artists including Elvis Costello, Philip Glass, Feist and Adam Cohen and more will participate in Tower Of Song: A Memorial Tribute To Leonard Cohen at Montreal’s Bell Center to mark the anniversary of Cohen’s death.

The November 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring The Beatles on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Beck, Michael Head, The Jacksons, Neil Finn and we celebrate the legacy of Woody Guthrie and remember Walter Becker. We review David Bowie, The Smiths, Margo Price, Robert Plant and Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Gregg Allman, Margo Price, The Weather Station and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.