Watch a new video for Flaming Lips rarity, “The Captain”

The song's included on the deluxe edition of their forthcoming Greatest Hits

The Flaming Lips will release their Greatest Hits Vol. 1 on June 1.

The standard vinyl album compiles 11 singles from their Warner Bros era (1993-now), while a 3xCD deluxe edition adds a number of album tracks, B-sides, studio outtakes and previously unreleased tracks.

You can watch a new video for one of those deluxe edition tracks, “The Captain”, below. The song was originally recorded for The Flaming Lips’ classic 1999 album The Soft Bulletin.

Peruse the full tracklisting and cover art for Greatest Hits Vol. 1 below:

Greatest Hits Vol. 1 (vinyl)

Side One:

1. Do You Realize??

2. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt. 1

3. Race For The Prize

4. Waitin’ For A Superman

5. When You Smile

6. She Don’t Use Jelly

Side Two:

1. Bad Days (Aurally Excited Version)

2. The W.A.N.D.

3. Silver Trembling Hands

4. The Castle

5. The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song

Greatest Hits Vol. 1 Deluxe Edition (3xCD & digital)

Disc 1:

1. Talkin’ ‘Bout The Smiling Deathporn Immortality Blues (Everyone Wants

To Live Forever)

2. Hit Me Like You Did The First Time

3. Frogs

4. Felt Good To Burn

5. Turn It On

6. She Don’t Use Jelly

7. Chewin The Apple Of Your Eye

8. Slow Nerve Action

9. Psychiatric Explorations of The Fetus With Needles

10. Brainville

11. Lightning Strikes The Postman

12. When You Smile

13. Bad Days (Aurally Excited Version)

14. Riding To Work In The Year 2025

15. Race For The Prize (Sacrifice Of The New Scientists)

16. Waitin’ For A Superman (Is It Getting Heavy?)

17. The Spark That Bled

18. What Is the Light?

Disc 2:

1. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt. 1

2. In The Morning Of The Magicians

3. All We Have Is Now

4. Do You Realize??

5. The W.A.N.D.

6. Pompeii Am Gotterdammerung

7. Vein Of Stars

8. The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song

9. Convinced Of The Hex

10. See The Leaves

11. Silver Trembling Hands

12. Is David Bowie Dying?

13. Try To Explain

14. Always There In Our Hearts

15. How??

16. There Should Be Unicorns

17. The Castle

Disc 3:

1. Zero to A Million (Demo)

2. Jets (Cupid’s Kiss Vs The Psyche Of Death) (2-Track Demo)

3. Thirty-Five Thousand Feet Of Despair

4. The Captain

5. 1000 Ft. Hands

6. Noodling Theme (Epic Sunset Mix #5)

7. Up Above The Daily Hum

8. The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song (In Anatropous Reflex)

9. We Can’t Predict The Future

10. Your Face Can Tell The Future

11. You Gotta Hold On

12. What Does It Mean?

13. Spider-man Vs Muhammad Ali

14. I Was Zapped By The Lucky Super Rainbow

15. Enthusiasm For Life Defeats Existential Fear Part 2

16. If I Only Had A Brain

17. Silent Night / Lord, Can You Hear Me

You can pre-order the album here.

