Watch a new Stephen Malkmus mini-doc

Ahead of the release of Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks’ new album Sparkle Hard on May 18, Domino have released a mini-documentary on the making of the record. Watch it below:

“I have long been a Malkmus fan, and for years have thought very hard about what I would make with him given the opportunity,” says director Brook Linder. “He’s such a unique character… I wanted to capture the mundane details of his life – and it turns out they’re as enigmatic as he is.”

“Since watching this doc I’ve improved my tennis game immensely,” adds Malkmus. “I’ve shortened my follow through on the forehand and made progress on a buttery topspin backhand.”

You can read a full review of Sparkle Hard – along with an extensive Stephen Malkmus Q&A – in the current issue of Uncut, on sale now. For a sneak preview, go here.

