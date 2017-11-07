Watch a new mini-documentary on Aretha Franklin’s album, A Brand New Me

The Queen of Soul with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Aretha Franklin‘s latest album A Brand New Me is the subject of a new mini-documentary, which you can watch below.

A Brand New Me pairs vocals from Franklin’s songs with new arrangements performed by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The album will be available from Rhino on November 10 on CD, LP, digital download as well as streaming services.

The album was produced by Nick Patrick and Don Reedman, who also worked on If I Can Dream: Elvis Presley With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The tracklisting for A Brand New Me is:

“Think”

“Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)”

“I Say A Little Prayer”

“Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)”

“A Brand New Me”

“A Natural Woman (You Make Me Feel Like)”

“Angel”

“Border Song (Holy Moses)”

“Let It Be”

“People Get Ready”

“Oh Me Oh My (I’m A Fool For You Baby)”

“You’re All I Need To Get By”

“Son Of A Preacher Man”

“Respect”

The December 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Robert Plant on the cover. Plant and his band have also compiled our free CD, which includes tracks by Bert Jansch, Daniel Lanois, Patty Griffin, Thee Oh Sees and more. Elsewhere in the issue, we remember Tom Petty and there are new interviews with REM, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Bootsy Collins, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Ronnie Spector. We review Morrissey, Sharon Jones, Mavis Staples, Hüsker Dü, Tim Buckley and Talk Talk and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.