Watch Neil Young’s animated video for “Hitchhiker”

It follows a similar promo clip for "Powderfinger"

Neil Young has released an animated video for “Hitchhiker“.

The video has been animated by Black Balloon, who previously created a promo clip for “Powderfinger“.

Both “Hitchhiker” and “Powderfinger” featured – in sparse acoustic form – on Hitchhiker, an album from 1976 that Young finally released last month.

