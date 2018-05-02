Watch Neil Young reunite with Crazy Horse

The band kicked off their short run of dates with a show in Fresno last night

Neil Young and Crazy Horse played their first show together in four years in Fresno, California, last night (May 1).

With guitarist Frank “Poncho” Sampedro absent from a Crazy Horse line-up for the first time since 1975, his place was taken by Nils Lofgren, who played with the band during the early 1970s.

Given the band claimed not to have rehearsed beforehand, they ranged impressively through the eras during their 105-minute set, with songs tackled including “Cinnamon Girl”, “Cortez The Killer” and “Like a Hurricane”.

Watch some footage and peruse the full set-list below:

“Big Time”

“Country Home”

“Don’t Cry No Tears”

“Winterlong”

“World on a String”

“Scattered (Let’s Think About Livin’)”

“Fuckin’ Up”

“Too Far Gone”

“Only Love Can Break Your Heart”

“Cinnamon Girl”

“Cortez the Killer”

“Walk On”

“Like a Hurricane”

“Mansion on the Hill”

“Roll Another Number (For The Road)”

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The June 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with the Rolling Stones on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Françoise Hardy, Eric Burdon, James Taylor, Public Enemy, Eleanor Friedberger and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Courtney Barnett, Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Ryley Walker, Beach House, Wand, Simone Felice, Dylan Carson and The Sea And Cake.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.