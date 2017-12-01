Watch The National’s new video for “Dark Side Of The Gym”

Features ballet and balloons!

The National have released the video for “Dark Side Of The Gym“.

The video was directed, choreographed and stars NYC Ballet resident choreographer and soloist Justin Peck and former Miami City Ballet principal dancer Patricia Delgado.

The track is taken from their current album, Sleep Well Beast, which has recently received Grammy nominations for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Recording Package.

The National headline the inaugural All Points East festival on Saturday, June 2 at London’s Victoria Park, alongside special guests The War On Drugs, Future Islands, The Districts, Warpaint and more to be announced.

