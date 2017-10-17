Watch Morrissey’s video for “Spent The Day In Bed”

It's the first single to be taken from upcoming album, Low in High School

Morrissey has revealed the video for “Spent The Day In Bed“, the first single to be taken from upcoming album Low in High School.

The video was filmed at the 142 year-old Peckham Liberal Club.

Morrissey has also today announced two unique pop-up shops to celebrate the release of Low in High School. The first shop will be open at the Provender Building, Camden Market, London on November 17, 18 and 19. There will also be a second shop on Melrose Ave, Los Angeles.

Low in High School will be Morrissey’s first studio album since 2014 and his debut for BMG.

The tracklisting for Low in High School is:

My Love I’d Do Anything For You

I Wish You Lonely

Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage

Home Is A Question Mark

Spent The Day In Bed

I Bury The Living

In Your Lap

The Girl From Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel

All The Young People Must Fall In Love

When You Open Your Legs

Who Will Protect Us From The Police?

Israel

