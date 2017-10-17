Watch Morrissey’s video for “Spent The Day In Bed”

It's the first single to be taken from upcoming album, Low in High School
Morrissey has revealed the video for “Spent The Day In Bed“, the first single to be taken from upcoming album Low in High School.
The video was filmed at the 142 year-old Peckham Liberal Club.
Morrissey has also today announced two unique pop-up shops to celebrate the release of Low in High School. The first shop will be open at the Provender Building, Camden Market, London on November 17, 18 and 19. There will also be a second shop on Melrose Ave, Los Angeles.
Low in High School will be Morrissey’s first studio album since 2014 and his debut for BMG.
The tracklisting for Low in High School is:
My Love I’d Do Anything For You
I Wish You Lonely
Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage
Home Is A Question Mark
Spent The Day In Bed
I Bury The Living
In Your Lap
The Girl From Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel
All The Young People Must Fall In Love
When You Open Your Legs
Who Will Protect Us From The Police?
Israel
