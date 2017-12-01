Watch Morrissey’s new video for “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage”

It's from his new album, Low In High School

Morrissey has released a video for “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage“.

The track is taken from his new album, Low In High School.

Morrissey tour dates for early next year are:

February 16th – Aberdeen, BHGE Arena

February 17th – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

February 20th – Dublin, 3Arena

February 23rd – Newcastle, Metro Arena Arena

February 24th – Leeds, First Direct Arena

February 27th – Birmingham, Genting Arena

March 1st – London, Brixton Academy

March 3rd – Brighton, Brighton Centre SOLD OUT

March 7th – London, Royal Albert Hall SOLD OUT

March 9th – London, Alexandra Palace SOLD OUT

March 10th – London, London Palladium SOLDOUT

The January 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Bruce Springsteen on the cover. We also celebrate the best of the last 12 months with our Ultimate Review Of 2017 – featuring the best albums, reissues, films and books of the year. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with LCD Soundsystem, Bjork, The Weather Station, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Mavis Staples and more. Our free 15 track-CD celebrates the best music from 2017.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.