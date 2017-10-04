Watch Morrissey perform “Spent The Day In Bed”

His latest solo single gets a TV airing

Morrissey appeared on last night’s Later… With Jools Holland, performing new single “Spent The Day In Bed” from his upcoming album Low In High School.

The album is set for a November 17 release via new label BMG.

You can watch the clip below.

Earlier this week, Morrissey claimed that the Ukip leadership election was rigged to ensure an anti-Islam activist did not win.

The singer made the comments during a live appearance on BBC 6 Music.

Morrissey said: “I was very surprised the other day – it was very interesting to me – to see Anne Marie Waters become the head of Ukip. Oh no, sorry she didn’t – the voting was rigged. Sorry, I forgot.”

As Morrissey’s comments were met by silence from the audience, he added: “You didn’t get it, did you? You obviously don’t read the news.”

